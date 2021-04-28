Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Gold prices fall in domestic market

gold prices

KARACHI: Gold rates dropped by Rs600 to Rs104,100 per tola in the domestic market on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of yellow metal recorded an Rs414 drop and was traded at Rs89,248, according to Muhammad Arshad, chairman of the All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association.

In the International market, gold gained on Tuesday as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields stalled and the dollar steadied near multi-week lows.

Gold slipped to a near two-week low on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields firmed while investors awaited policy signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Spot gold edged 0.2% lower to $1,772.53 per ounce after dipping to its lowest since April 16 at $1,762. U.S. gold future fell 0.3% to $1,772.60.

Silver shed 1% to $25.97 per ounce, after reaching a low since April 21 at $25.80. Platinum dipped 1.3%, to $1,212.44.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Health

‘People are not coming for Covid vaccination despite availability of…

Pakistan

PDM chief accepts resignations of ANP, PPP

Pakistan

Our development partners should help us steer out of Covid crises, Tarin said

Pakistan

Sindh reports 1029 Covid-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

[X] Close