Gold prices edge up in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price witnessed an increase of Rs 150 to Rs116,500 in the domestic market on Monday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the price of 10-gram of the yellow metal witnessed an increase of Rs 128 and was traded at Rs 99,879, said All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

Meanwhile, gold slipped from a three-week peak on Monday as the dollar recovered some ground, but the prospect of more U.S. coronavirus relief spending and uncertainty surrounding next month’s presidential election put a floor under prices, Reuters reported.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,925.56 per ounce at 1213 GMT, after hitting its highest level since Sept. 21 at $1,932.96 earlier in the session.

Read More: Gold price shoots up in domestic market

Earlier on October 9, the per tola gold price had witnessed an increase of Rs600 to Rs114,600 in the domestic market.

Likewise, the rate of 10-gram gold had increased by Rs 515 to Rs98,251, according to All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

Prices of the precious yellow metal in the international market had risen by $18 per ounce to $1918, resulting in an increase in domestic prices of gold.

Comments

comments