Gold prices down Rs400 per tola

KARACHI: The per tola gold price registered a decrease of Rs400 to Rs113,100 in the domestic market on Monday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal decreased by Rs343 to Rs96,965, according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

Meanwhile, gold in the international market eased on Wednesday on a firm dollar and some investors sold bullion to offset losses from a recent selloff in equities.

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,922.21 per ounce by 1056 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.7% to $1,928.90.

Elsewhere, platinum rose 0.2% to $902.94. On Tuesday, the World Platinum Investment Council changed its forecast for the market in 2020 from a surplus to a deficit.

Silver dipped 0.7% to $26.51, while palladium was down 0.5% to $2,263.82.

