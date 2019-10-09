Gold price reaches Rs 87,200 per tola

KARACHI: The gold prices on Wednesday decreased by Rs100 per tola and currently trading at Rs87200, ARY News reported.

The price of 10-gram gold also decreased by Rs86 and traded at Rs74,759.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1050 per tola while 10-gram silver also remained unchanged and was traded at Rs 900.

Read More: Gold rises as risk sentiment sours on trade, Brexit uncertainty

In the international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $3 and was traded at $ 1502 as compared to the last closing at $1505.

The yellow metal remains strong in the global markets as investors await decisions on the US-China trade negotiations that are scheduled to be held on Thursday and Friday.

The relations between the two largest economies in the world remain fragile after the US imposed visa restrictions, on Tuesday.

