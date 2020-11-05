Gold prices edge up in local market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price witnessed an increase of Rs1050 to Rs114,650 in the domestic market on Monday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10-gram gold increased by Rs 900 to Rs98,293, according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

Prices of the precious yellow metal in the international market rose by $29 per ounce to $1916.

Gold jumped to a two-week high on Thursday as the dollar slipped, with investors betting on the likelihood of bigger economic support measures as Joe Biden inches closer to the Oval Office going into the final stretch of the U.S. elections, said Reuters.

Spot gold was up 0.7% to $1,915.56 per ounce at 0927 GMT, having earlier scaled its highest since Oct. 22 at $1,918.81.

U.S. gold futures gained 1.1% to $1,917.30.

Silver jumped 2.2% to $24.44 an ounce. Platinum rose 1.2% to $880.05, while palladium gained 2% to $2,333.62.

