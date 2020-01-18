Gold prices edge up in local market

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market on Saturday edged up by Rs150 to Rs89,450 per tola, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of precious yellow metal also increased by Rs128 and is being traded at Rs76,688.

Meanwhile, Gold prices in the international market were also increased by $1 to $1557 per ounce.

Earlier on January 17, gold prices in the domestic market had decreased by Rs100 to Rs89,300 per tola.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of precious yellow metal had also recorded a drop of Rs86 and was traded at Rs76,560.

Meanwhile, gold prices in the global market had edged higher but were on track to post its biggest weekly drop in two months as a long-awaited U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal fuelled risk appetite, Reuters adds.

