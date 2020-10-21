Gold prices edge up in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price witnessed an increase of Rs400 to Rs116,100 in the domestic market on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the price of 10-gram of the yellow metal witnessed an increase of Rs 343 and was traded at Rs 99,537, said All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

The per tola gold price declined by Rs450 to Rs115,700 in the domestic market on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, gold prices in the international market rose 1% to its highest in over a week today as investor optimism that a U.S. coronavirus aid package will be announced before the Nov. 3 presidential elections pressured the dollar and bolstered bullion’s appeal as an inflation hedge.

Read More: Gold price shoots up in domestic market

According to Reuters, spot gold jumped 1.1% to $1,926.76 per ounce by 12:15 p.m. ET (1615 GMT), after touching its highest since Oct. 12. U.S. gold futures rose 0.8% to $1,931.10.

Elsewhere, silver rose 1.9% to $25.10 per ounce, platinum gained 1.8% to $886.45 and palladium inched up by 0.2% to $2,403.48.

Comments

comments