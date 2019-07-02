Gold prices fall by Rs1000 per tola

KARACHI: Gold prices registered a dramatic decrease on Tuesday as per tola price of gold slashed by Rs 1000, closing in at Rs 77750, ARY News reported.

While, a decrease of Rs 856 was registered on 10 grams of gold, closing at Rs 66658.

On the other hand, the value of dollar went down by Rs 2.30 to Rs 157.75 in the interbank market today.

The value of the US dollar also dipped by Rs 4.05 last Friday.

The US dollar touched a record high as it soared against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market on last Thursday at Rs 164.50.

The greenback witnessed a sharp decline on Friday by dipping down Rs4.05 and settling at Rs160.

In the past week, the value of USD jumped by Rs5.2 within a day and touched Rs162.47 in the interbank market.

