Gold prices fall in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Friday witnessed a decrease of Rs150 to Rs113,000 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs127 to Rs96,879.

In the international market, gold prices held steady on Friday, trapped between pressure from a firm dollar and high Treasury yields and support from coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and dovish policy noises from the U.S. Federal Reserve, said Reuters.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,846.50 per ounce by 1313 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,847.

Read More: Gold rates continue to drop in domestic market

Earlier on January 12, the per tola gold price had witnessed a decrease of Rs50 to Rs13,400 in the domestic market.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad had said that the rate of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs41 to Rs97,222.

On the other hand, the Pakistani rupee had been appreciated by Rs0.2 against the United States (US) dollar at the interbank currency market on Tuesday.

Comments

comments