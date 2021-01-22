Gold prices fall in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Friday witnessed a decrease of Rs600 to Rs12,800 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs514 to Rs96,708.

In the international market, gold prices fell more than 1% on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar held firm, although expectations of a big U.S. fiscal stimulus kept bullion on course for its first weekly gain in three, according to Reuters,

Spot gold had dipped 1.3% to $1,845.21 per ounce by 1233 GMT, retreating from its highest since Jan. 8 hit on Thursday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.9% to $1,849.50.

Earlier on January 21, gold prices had continued their upward trend for the second consecutive day as the per tola price of the precious metal on Thursday witnessed an increase of Rs350 to Rs113,350 in the domestic market.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad had said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs299 to Rs97,179.

