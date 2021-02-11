Gold prices continue to fall in domestic market

KARACHI: Gold prices extended a downward trend in the domestic market for the second consecutive day on Thursday as per tola price of yellow metal decreased by Rs100 to Rs111,850, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs81 to Rs95,898.

In the international market, gold edged lower on Thursday as the dollar’s recovery from a two-week trough hit in the previous session and a softer U.S. inflation data dampened bullion’s appeal.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,837.13 per ounce by 0636 GMT, after hitting a more than one-week high on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.3% to $1,837.40.

Earlier on February 10, the per tola gold price had witnessed a decrease of Rs150 to Rs111,950 in the domestic market.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad had said that the rate of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs127 to Rs95,979.

