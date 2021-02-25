Gold prices continue to fall in domestic market

KARACHI: Gold prices extended a downward trend in the domestic market for the second consecutive day on Thursday as per tola price of yellow metal decreased by Rs500 to Rs110,150, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs443 to Rs94,435.

In the international market, gold prices fell 1% on Thursday as U.S. treasury yields remained elevated, with bullion’s safe-haven appeal also hit by bets for a faster global economic recovery.

Spot gold fell 0.9% to $1,788.56 per ounce at 1306 GMT, after falling as much as 1% earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures eased 0.6% to $1,786.90 per ounce, according to Reuters.

Read More: Gold prices fall in domestic market

Earlier on February 24, the per tola gold price had witnessed a decrease of Rs50 to Rs110,650 in the domestic market.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad had said that the rate of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs43 to Rs94,864.

Comments

comments