Gold prices continue to fall in domestic market

KARACHI: Gold prices extended a downward trend in the domestic market for the second consecutive day on Friday as per tola price of yellow metal decreased by Rs1,500 to Rs102,750, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs1,328 to Rs88,091.

In the international market, gold slumped to a near nine-month low on Friday as higher bond yields and a stronger dollar continued to erode its appeal, with the U.S. Federal Reserve also dampening hopes it could take steps to rein in the soaring yields.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,694.50 per ounce by 1244 GMT, having touched its lowest since June 8 at $1,686.40. It has fallen 2% this week, according to Reuters.

Earlier on March 4, the per tola gold price had witnessed a decrease of Rs2,050 to Rs104,300 in the domestic market.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad had said that the rate of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs1,756 to Rs89,420.

