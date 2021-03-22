Gold prices fall in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Monday witnessed a decrease of Rs 600 to Rs 107,500 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold dipped by Rs 514 to Rs 92163.

In the international market, gold prices fell on Monday as investors chose the safety of the U.S. dollar and government bonds, spooked by Turkey’s abrupt decision to replace its central bank head with a critic of high interest rates.

Spot gold was down 0.7% to $1,733 per ounce by 1216 GMT. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.5% to $1,733.50, according to Reuters.

Earlier on March 20, gold prices had continued their upward trend for the second consecutive day as the per tola rate of the precious metal on Saturday witnessed an increase of Rs900 to Rs108100 in the domestic market.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad had said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs772 to Rs92,678.

