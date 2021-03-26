Gold prices fall further in domestic market

KARACHI: Gold prices continued a downward trend in the domestic market for the third consecutive day on Friday as per tola price of the yellow metal dropped by Rs 250 to Rs106,450, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs214 to Rs91,263.

In the international market, gold prices edged up slightly on Friday but a stronger dollar and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields still put the metal on course for its first weekly decline in three.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,729.86 per ounce by 10:07 a.m EDT (1407 GMT) but the metal was down 0.9% so far this week. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,726.30, according to Reuters.

Earlier on March 25, gold prices had extended a downward trend in the domestic market for the second consecutive day on Thursday as per tola price of yellow metal declined by Rs 450 to Rs106,700.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad had said that the rate of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs385 to Rs91,478.

