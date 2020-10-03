Gold prices fall by Rs450 per tola in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price witnessed a decline of Rs450 to Rs 111,650 in the domestic market on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal decreased by Rs369 to Rs95,721, according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

Rate of the precious yellow metal in international market fall by $10 per ounce to $1857, resulting in a decrease in domestic prices of gold, said a spokesperson of the jeweler’s association.

Read More: Gold prices continue to rise in domestic market

Earlier on October 2, the per tola gold price had witnessed an increase of Rs 400 to Rs 112,100 in the domestic market.

Likewise, the price of 10-gram gold had witnessed an increase of Rs 326 and was traded at Rs 96,091, said All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

According to Reuters, gold prices, in the international market, had extended gains on Friday en route to its best week in nearly two months as investors sought safe-haven assets after U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Comments

comments