Gold prices fall in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price witnessed a decline of Rs400 to Rs116,100 in the domestic market on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal decreased by Rs341 to Rs97537, according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

The price of gold remained stable on Tuesday and traded at Rs116,500 per tola in the domestic market.

Meanwhile, gold prices in international market rose on Wednesday after the last session’s sharp drop spurred demand for the safe-haven metal from investors worried about global economic recovery and uncertainty surrounding next month’s U.S. presidential election.

Spot gold was up 0.4% to $1,899.11 per ounce by 1150 GMT, after shedding as much as 1.9% on Tuesday in reaction to the dollar’s jump.

Elsewhere, silver rose 0.1% to $24.20 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4% to $868.35 and palladium climbed 1.5% to $2,349.43.

