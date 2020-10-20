Gold prices fall in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price witnessed a decline of Rs450 to Rs115,700 in the domestic market on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal decreased by Rs348 to Rs99194, according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

Gold prices held a tight range on Tuesday, clinging to the $1,900 an ounce support as caution prevailed over a potential U.S. coronavirus aid package.

Spot gold inched down 0.1% to $1,901.51 per ounce by 10:23 a.m. ET (1423 GMT). U.S. gold futures eased 0.4% to $1,904.70.

Gold, considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, has risen nearly 26% this year amid unprecedented global levels of stimulus during the pandemic.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.4% to $24.60 an ounce, platinum jumped 1.5% to $869.10 and palladium gained 1.7% to $2,382.21.

