Gold prices fall in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Monday registered a decline in the domestic market after some gain last week, ARY News reported.

According to Chairman All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association, Muhammad Arshad, the per told gold price witnessed a decline of Rs500 in the domestic market.

The new price of per tola gold now stands at 112,750, he said.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal decreased by Rs428 to Rs96,664.

Meanwhile, the prices of the precious yellow metal in the international market remained stable and was traded at $1870.

According to Reuters, gold eased on Monday as AstraZeneca injected fresh optimism into the race for a COVID-19 vaccine, bolstering appetite for riskier assets and overshadowing support for bullion from a weaker dollar

Spot gold edged 0.1% lower to $1,868.26 per ounce by 0952 GMT and U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,866.80.

Silver fell 0.3% to $24.07 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.4% to $949.31 and palladium was 0.2% higher at $2,331.31.

