Gold prices fall in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price registered a decrease of Rs150 to Rs114,600 in the domestic market on Monday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal decreased by Rs127 to Rs98,252, according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

The per tola gold price witnessed an increase of Rs1,400 to Rs114,750 in the domestic market on Thursday.

Gold prices fell in the international market as the US dollar rebounded, but the precious metal was on track for a weekly gain underpinned by worries over a global economic recovery from the coronavirus-led slump.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,943.53 per ounce by 0654 GMT, after hitting its best level since Sept. 2 at $1,965.94 on Thursday. Gold has gained 0.5% this week.

US gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,951.90.

Elsewhere, silver dropped 0.5% to $26.79 per ounce and palladium lost 0.5% to hit $2,283.40.

Platinum was steady at $926.58 and was heading for its best week since the week ending Aug. 7, up 3.6%.

