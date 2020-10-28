KARACHI: Registering the third consecutive day decline, the price of yellow metal decreased by Rs 1200 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

The per tola gold price witnessed a decrease of Rs1200 to Rs113,300 in the domestic market on Wednesday.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal decreased by Rs1028 to Rs97,136, according to the Chairman All Pakistan Jewelers Association Muhamad Arshad.

On the other hand in the international market, a Reuters report said that gold prices eased on Wednesday due an uptick in the dollar, but uncertainty going into next week’s U.S. presidential election and concerns over a spike in coronavirus cases in Europe and the U.S. limited bullion’s losses.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,900.52 per ounce by 0931 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,902.30 per ounce.

Elsewhere, silver slipped 1.2% to $24.26 per ounce, platinum eased 0.2% to $876.84, while palladium gained 0.2% at $2,335.69.

