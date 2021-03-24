Gold prices fall in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Wednesday witnessed a decrease of Rs 350 to Rs 107,150 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold dipped by Rs 299 to Rs 91,863.

In the international market, gold edged up on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields eased and the dollar backed off slightly from a four-month peak, loosening its grip on the safe-haven metal, which also benefited from worries over COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe.

Spot gold rose 0.1 % to $1,728.83 per ounce by 10:21 a.m. EDT (1421 GMT). U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,729.90, acceding to Reuters.

Earlier on March 20, gold prices had continued their upward trend for the second consecutive day as the per tola rate of the precious metal on Saturday witnessed an increase of Rs900 to Rs108100 in the domestic market.

All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad had said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs772 to Rs92,678.

