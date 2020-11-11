Gold prices fall for third consecutive day

KARACHI: The per tola gold price witnessed a decline of Rs100 in the domestic market on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The new price of per tola gold now stands at 112,000, said Chairman All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association, Muhammad Arshad.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal decreased by Rs86 to Rs96,022.

In the international market, yellow metal increased by $3 and was traded at $1,874 per ounce.

On the other hand, the Pakistani rupee continued to rally against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market by appreciating Rs0.20 today.

Read More: Pakistani rupee continues rally against US dollar

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local unit strengthened to Rs158.49 against the greenback. The rupee had finished at Rs158.69 against the dollar the other day.

It is noteworthy that Pakistani rupee has become the third best-performing currency in Asia.

Comments

comments