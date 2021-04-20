Gold prices fall further in local market

KARACHI: Gold rates dropped by Rs650 to Rs103,700 per tola in the domestic market on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of yellow metal recorded an Rs556 drop and was traded at Rs88,906, according to Muhammad Arshad, chairman of the All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association.

In the International market, gold gained on Tuesday as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields stalled and the dollar steadied near multi-week lows.

Spot gold was up 0.4% to $1,775.46 per ounce, after hitting $1,789.77 on Monday, its highest level since Feb. 25.

U.S. gold futures climbed 0.3% to $1,775.60.

