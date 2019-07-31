Gold prices fall by Rs150 per tola

KARACHI: The Gold prices on Wednesday declined by Rs150 per tola and currently trading at Rs83,900, ARY News reported.

The per tola price of gold reached at 83,900 after witnessing a decrease of Rs150 while the price of 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs138 and currently trading at Rs71,930.

Meanwhile, in the international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $5 and was traded at $ 1431 as compared with the last closing at $1396.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Wednesday as the benchmark KSE 100 index gained 280 points to close at 31,938.

Read More: SBP clears confusion over banks’ role in foreign currencies dealings

In all, 70m shares worth Rs2.62 billion changed hands during the session.

The US Dollar saw a further decline in the open market against the Pakistani Rupee falling a further 46 paisa.

Read More: US dollar on downwards spiral against PKR; falls further in open market

The dollar reached Rs 159.59 in the open market today after a depreciation against the PKR, the greenback has observed steady downfall since the beginning of this week in the interbank and open markets.

The US dollar observed a loss of 3 paisa against the PKR bringing it overall worth to PKR160.55 in the interbank market on July 29.

Comments

comments