Gold prices increase by Rs1000 per tola across country

KARACHI: Prices of gold on Saturday saw a sizeable upsurge of Rs1000 on the tola taking the per tola cost of the precious metal to Rs90500 across the country, ARY News reported.

10 grams of gold also saw an appreciation of Rs858, the current price of gold per 10 grams stands at Rs77590 in the country.

Earlier on January 2, The gold prices increased by Rs100 per tola and traded at Rs88,200 in the local market.

The price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs86 and traded at Rs75,617 in the domestic market.

The gold prices on Wednesday decreased by Rs200 to Rs88,100 in the local market.

Rupee edges up 30 paisa against US dollar

The rupee extended marginal gains against the US dollar in both the interbank and open markets during the outgoing week.

According to a weekly report, the local currency edged up 14 paisa to close at 154.89 against the greenback in the interbank market. The US dollar had finished at 155.03 against the rupee last week, according to forex dealers.

The rupee also registered a trifling increase in its value in the open market where it gained 30 paisa to clock in at 155.10 against the dollar as compared to last week’s closing of 155.40.

