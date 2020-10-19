Gold prices increase by Rs550 per tola in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price witnessed an increase of Rs 550 to Rs 116,150 in the domestic market on Monday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal increased by Rs471 to Rs99579, according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

In the international market, gold climbed on Monday as a softer dollar and optimism over a new U.S. stimulus agreement before next month’s presidential election lifted demand for bullion as an inflation hedge.

Spot gold was up 0.7% at $1,912.22 per ounce by 1147 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,916.

Earlier on October 14, the one tola domestic gold prices had fallen by Rs400 to Rs116,100.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal decreased by Rs341 to Rs97537, according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

The price of gold remained stable on Tuesday and traded at Rs116,500 per tola in the domestic market.

