Gold prices increase by Rs400 per tola in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price witnessed an increase of Rs400 to Rs112,100 in the domestic market on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal increased by Rs343 to Rs96,107, according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

In the international market, gold witnessed a decrease of $8 and was traded at $1880 per ounce on the last working day of the week.

According to Reuters, gold prices on Friday had risen as the dollar rally paused, with worries over rising COVID-19 cases and uncertainty surrounding next week’s U.S. presidential election offering support to the safe-haven metal.

Earlier on October 29, gold prices had fallen for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, declining by Rs 1700 to Rs 111,700 per tola in the domestic market.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the yellow metal had decreased by Rs1,371 to Rs95,764, said a representative of the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

