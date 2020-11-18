KARACHI: The per tola gold price witnessed an increase of Rs200 to Rs112,700 in the domestic market on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10-gram gold increased by Rs 172 to Rs96,622, according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

Prices of the precious yellow metal in the international market declined by $10 per ounce to $1868, resulting in an increase in domestic prices of gold.

According to Reuters, Gold held to a tight range on Wednesday as investors were caught between optimism over the development of novel coronavirus vaccines and the chances of more economic support as the number of infections in some places surged.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,877.65 per ounce by 1026 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.5% to $1,876.60.

Read More: Gold price shoots up in domestic market

Silver rose 0.2% to $24.51 per ounce, palladium was up 1% to $2,340.87.

Platinum gained 0.9% to $933.53.

Comments

comments