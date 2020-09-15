Gold prices increase by Rs650 per tola in domestic market

The per tola gold price witnessed an increase of Rs650 to Rs115,000 in the domestic market on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10-gram gold increased by Rs 555 to Rs98,593, according to All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

Meanwhile, gold in the international market slipped from a near-two week high on Tuesday as the dollar rose, although hopes for a dovish monetary policy stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve limited the safe-haven metals’ losses.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,950.92 per ounce at 10:35 a.m. EDT (1435 GMT), after earlier climbing to its highest since Sept. 2 at $1,971.71. U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,959.20.

Earlier on September 15, the per tola gold price had witnessed an increase of Rs400 to Rs114,400 in the domestic market.

According to All Pakistan Jewelers Association, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal had increased by Rs343 to Rs98,080.

