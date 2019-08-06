Gold prices soar to Rs84,400 per tola

KARACHI: Gold prices continued spiraling upward on Tuesday owing to a surge in prices of the precious metal in the international market, ARY News reported.

The per tola price of gold reached Rs84,400 after an increase of Rs400 whereas 10 grams of gold surged by Rs343 to Rs72,360.

On the other hand, the exchange rate of the dollar dropped by 28 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 158.65 as compared with the last closing at Rs 158.93.

Read More: US Dollar goes down to Rs158.93 in interbank market

Meanwhile, in the international market, the price of per ounce gold slashed by $3 and was traded at $ 1467.

The exchange rate of the dollar dropped by 18 paisa in interbank on Monday and was traded at Rs 158.93 as compared with the last closing at Rs 159.11.

However, according to forex association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 157.80 and Rs 158.80.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro increased by 58 paisa and was traded at Rs 177.15 as compared with the last closing at Rs 176.57.

Comments

comments