Gold price jumps Rs300 per tola in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price witnessed an increase of Rs300 to Rs98,500 in the domestic market on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The 10-gram domestic price rose by Rs257 to Rs84,447, according to All Pakistan Jewellers Association.

Gold prices in the international market slipped on Tuesday as hopes for a gradual recovery in economic growth rose following easing of lockdowns.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,737.16 per ounce as of 0633 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,747.10.

“Gold’s rally lacks momentum,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, adding that it is likely to be range bound between $1,700 and $1,750 in the short term.

Despite some optimism about economies gradually reopening, gold prices have gained in the previous three sessions, and hit their highest on Monday since May 21.

Elsewhere, palladium dropped 0.4% to $1,954.12 per ounce, platinum was down 0.3% at $844.82, and silver fell 0.6% to $18.16.

