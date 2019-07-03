Gold prices move up

KARACHI: Gold prices moved up on Wednesday as per tola price of gold saw an increase of Rs750, clocking in at Rs78500.

Price of 10 grams of gold saw an increase of Rs643, closing at Rs67515. The recent hike is attributed to a $32 increase in per ounce price of gold in global market, which was up at $1,424.

It is noteworthy that gold prices went up in global market yesterday, after its biggest one-day percentage fall in 2-1/2 years the previous session, as risk appetite soured on worries over global growth and uncertainties around a Sino-US trade deal.

Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at $1,391.80 per ounce at 1205 GMT, after falling 1.8pc on Monday, its biggest one-day percentage decline since November 2016.

US gold futures were up 0.5pc at $1,395.70 an ounce.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.78pc to 800.20 tonnes on Monday.

Spot gold may bounce to $1,401, as it has found a support in a narrow range of $1,386-$1,387 per ounce, according to Reuters.

Elsewhere, silver was steady at $15.13 per ounce, while palladium rose 0.2pc to $1,551.67 per ounce. Platinum gained 0.4pc to $833.45, after touching a near seven-week high on Monday.

