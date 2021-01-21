Gold prices continue to rise in domestic market

KARACHI: Gold prices continued their upward trend for the second consecutive day as the per tola price of the precious metal on Thursday witnessed an increase of Rs350 to Rs113,350 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs299 to Rs97,179.

In the international market, gold rose on Thursday to its highest in nearly two weeks as the U.S. dollar eased on hopes of further stimulus under President Joe Biden’s administration, although some profit booking checked the metal’s gains, according to Reuters.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,873.36 per ounce by 0653 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan. 8 at 1,874.50 earlier in the session. Bullion had gained 1.7% on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures climbed 0.3% to $1,871.70.

Earlier on January 20, gold prices had continued their upward trend as the per tola price of the precious metal had witnessed an increase of Rs150 to Rs113,000 in the domestic market.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad had said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs130 to Rs96,880.

