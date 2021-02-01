Gold prices rise in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Monday witnessed an increase of Rs350 to Rs113,300 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs273 to Rs97136 today.

In the international market, spot gold jumped 0.9% to $1,862.91 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.8% to $1,865.40, according to Reuters.

Experts caution that gold’s relatively subdued performance suggests silver’s rally may not last long. An ounce of gold currently buys 63.2 ounces of silver, compared to 73.3 ounces on Jan. 25.

Earlier on January 28, gold prices had continued their upward trend as the per tola price of the precious metal on Thursday witnessed an increase of Rs50 to Rs112,950 in the domestic market.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad had said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs31 to Rs96,836.

