Gold prices continue to rise in domestic market

KARACHI: Gold prices continued their upward trend for the second consecutive day as the per tola price of the precious metal on Tuesday witnessed an increase of Rs 650 to Rs 109,350 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs 558 to Rs 93,750.

In the international market, gold prices were little changed in choppy trade on Tuesday with gains kept in check by a firm dollar as investors turned their attention to U.S. Fed chief Jerome Powell’s testimony for cues on monetary policy.

Spot gold held around $1,783.31 per ounce by 1134 GMT, recouping initial declines and staying well off the seven-week lows hit last week in the wake of Fed’s surprise hawkish signal last Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Earlier on June 21, the per tola gold price had registered an increase of Rs 1400 to Rs 108,700 in the domestic market.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad had said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs 1200 to Rs 93,192.

