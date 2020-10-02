Gold prices continue to rise in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price witnessed an increase of Rs 400 to Rs 112,100 in the domestic market on Friday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the price of 10-gram gold witnessed an increase of Rs 326 and was traded at Rs 96,091, said All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

According to Reuters, gold prices, in the international market, extended gains on Friday en route to its best week in nearly two months as investors sought safe-haven assets after U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,915.34 per ounce by 0645 GMT, reversing losses from early Asian trade. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,922.20.

Elsewhere, silver gained 0.7% to $24.07 per ounce and has risen more than 5% so for this week. Platinum eased 0.2% to $894.82 and palladium edged 0.1% lower to $2,311.95.

