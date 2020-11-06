Gold prices up by Rs1,350 per tola in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price witnessed an increase of Rs1,350 per tola in the domestic market on Friday, ARY News reported.

The new price of per tola gold now stands at1,16000, said Chairman All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association, Muhammad Arshad.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal increased by Rs1,158 to Rs99,951.

In the international market, yellow metal have increased by $39 and was traded at $1,955 per ounce.

The price of gold started increasing internationally as countries across the world went into lockdowns in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It rose from $1,471 to reach an all-time high of $2,063 by August 6.

But later a fall in the price of yellow metal was also seen. It fell to $1,861 per ounce by September 25.

Earlier on November 3, gold rates in the domestic market had increased by Rs1,000 to Rs114,100 per tola, according to the All Pakistan Jewellers Association.

