Gold prices show dramatic slump after historic rise

KARACHI: Gold prices registered a dramatic decrease after a week of gradual price increments, ARY News reported on Friday.

Per Tola price of gold saw a decrease of Rs 1900, closing in at Rs 79600.

While, a decrease of Rs 1628 was registered on 10 grams of gold, closing at Rs 68244.

Gold prices continued to register historic price hikes per tola on Gold till June 27, closing at Rs 81500 per tola.

10 gram gold was registered a 772 rupee increase from the previous day trading in at Rs 70216.

As gold prices on June 26 reached Rs 69444 after an increase of Rs 442 on 10 gram.

The price of 10-gram gold witnessed an increase of Rs986 and was traded at Rs 69,015 on June 25.

After breaking all records a day earlier, the value of dollar dipped by Rs4.05 in the interbank market today.

The US dollar touched a record high as it soared against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market on Thursday, after reaching Rs164.50.

