Gold prices soar to Rs88,300 per tola

KARACHI: The gold prices on Tuesday increased by Rs400 per tola and currently trading at Rs88,300 in the local market, ARY News reported.

The price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs343 and traded at Rs75,703 in the domestic market.

In the international market, the prices of yellow metal rose their highest in more than three months on Tuesday as a weak dollar encouraged investors to buy gold.

The price of per ounce gold raised by $11 and was traded at $1522 in the international market.

Earlier on December 30, gold Prices in the country had continued to climb upward as per tola price of gold increased by Rs200, according to all Pakistan jewelers association.

The price of gold stood at Rs 87900 per tola.

Likewise, the price of 10-gram gold was traded at Rs75,360 against the last closing of Rs 75188.

Meanwhile, gold prices in the international market had risen to their highest in more than two months on Monday in thin year-end trading as the dollar dipped and U.S. military strikes in the Middle East drove investors towards the safe-haven metal.

