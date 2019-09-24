Gold prices soar to Rs88,800 per tola

Web Analytics
KARACHI: The gold prices on Tuesday increased by Rs150 per tola and currently trading at Rs88,000, ARY News reported.

The price of 10-gram gold also increased by Rs128 and traded at Rs75,445.

In the international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $1 and was traded at $ 1522 as compared with the last closing at $1520.

Earlier on Saturday, Gold prices observed a sizeable boost with an increase of Rs 600 per tola of Gold, the current price of a tola stands at, Rs 87500 in the open market.

International markets also observed increments in gold prices with the current value at dollar 1517 per ounce with an 18$ surge.

