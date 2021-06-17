KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Thursday registered a decrease of Rs 2,200 to Rs 107,500 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs1886 to Rs 92,2163 today.

In the international market, gold prices slipped over 2 per cent at one point on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve projected a sooner than anticipated interest rate hike.

Spot gold fell 1.6% to $1,782.86 per ounce by 9:53 am EDT (1353 GMT) having touched its lowest since May 5 at $1,775.40 an ounce, according to Reuters.

Earlier on June 14, the per tola gold price had registered a decrease of Rs 900 to Rs 109,000 in the domestic market.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad had said that the rate of 10 grams of the yellow metal decreased by Rs 686 to Rs 94,050.

