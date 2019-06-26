Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Gold continues historic rise, 1 tola worth Rs 81000

Gold

KARACHI: Gold prices continue to register historic price hikes per tola on Gold, today (Wednesday) closing at Rs 81000 per tola, ARY News reported.

10 gram gold registered a 448 rupee increase from the previous day trading in at Rs69444.

Gold prices yesterday reached to Rs80,500 after an increase of Rs1150.

Read More: Record high: US dollar touches Rs162 in interbank market

The price of 10-gram gold also witnessed an increase of Rs986 and was traded at Rs 69,015.

Gold prices in the international market also soared by $20 per ounce.

On the other hand forex dealers of the country revealed that the price of dollar against the Pakistani Rupee had registered an increase of Rs 14.24.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Uncategorized

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan calls on President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi

Uncategorized

COAS Bajwa ensures complete cooperation towards Iraq’s development: ISPR

Uncategorized

‘Avengers: Endgame’ dominates 2019 MTV awards

Uncategorized

Sakina Samo’s first feature film is in the works


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close