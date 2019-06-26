Gold continues historic rise, 1 tola worth Rs 81000
KARACHI: Gold prices continue to register historic price hikes per tola on Gold, today (Wednesday) closing at Rs 81000 per tola, ARY News reported.
10 gram gold registered a 448 rupee increase from the previous day trading in at Rs69444.
Gold prices yesterday reached to Rs80,500 after an increase of Rs1150.
The price of 10-gram gold also witnessed an increase of Rs986 and was traded at Rs 69,015.
Gold prices in the international market also soared by $20 per ounce.
On the other hand forex dealers of the country revealed that the price of dollar against the Pakistani Rupee had registered an increase of Rs 14.24.