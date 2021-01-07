Gold prices go down in domestic, global markets

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Thursday witnessed a decrease of Rs1400 to Rs115,250 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs1200 to Rs98,808.

Meanwhile, global gold prices further went down by 39 dollars to $1,915 per ounce.

On the other hand, the Pakistani rupee appreciated by Rs0.27 against the United States (US) dollar at the interbank currency market on Thursday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at Rs160.02 against the greenback as compared to yesterday’s closing rate of Rs160.29.

