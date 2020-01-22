Gold rates continue significant growth in open market

KARACHI: Gold rates in the domestic market registered an appreciation of Rs500 to trade at Rs90,350 per tola on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of the precious yellow metal increased by Rs429 to its current value of Rs77,460.

Read More: USD registers depreciation against PKR in interbank market

Meanwhile, Gold prices in the international market registered a decrease of $1 taking the price to $1556 per ounce.

Silver prices in the country per tola remained stable at Rs1080, told Muhammad Arshad, Chairman of All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

Read More: Steps underway to stabilise sugar prices in Punjab: Usman Buzdar

Yesterday, Gold prices in the local market edged up by Rs150 to Rs89,850 per tola.

Whereas the rate of 10 grams of gold also increased by Rs128 and is being traded at Rs77,031.

Comments

comments