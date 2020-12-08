KARACHI: The per tola gold price witnessed an increase of Rs1,300 to Rs111,300 in the domestic market on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal increased by Rs1,115 to Rs95,422, according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

Meanwhile, gold, in the international market, witnessed an increase of $33 and was traded at $1,864 per ounce.

According to Reuters, gold in the international market steadied near a two-week high on Tuesday on a subdued dollar and investor hopes for additional fiscal stimulus to help the economy as coronavirus cases continued to mount

Spot gold was little changed at $1,863.20 per ounce by 1037 GMT, having touched its highest since Nov. 23 of $1,871.52 earlier in the session.

Silver rose 0.3% to $24.57 per ounce, while palladium fell 0.8% to $2,313.07 and platinum was down 0.1% at $1,020.20.

