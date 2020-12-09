Gold rates fall in domestic market

KARACHI: The price of gold dropped by Rs100 per tola in the domestic market on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

A tola of yellow metal reached Rs111,200, according to rates shared by Chairman of the All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Muhammad Arshad.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs86 to Rs95,366.

Meanwhile, gold in the international market, decreased by $4 and was traded at $1,864 per ounce.

According to Reuters, Gold slid 1% on Wednesday, falling back from the previous session’s two-week peak as optimism over COVID-19 vaccine developments led investors to opt for riskier assets such as equities.

Spot gold was down 0.7% at $1,857.70 per ounce, having earlier fallen as low as $1,851.31. On Tuesday it hit its highest since Nov. 23 at $1,875.07.

Silver slipped 1.6% to $24.17, while platinum fell 0.6% to $1,016.21 and palladium was down 0.2% to $2,305.71.

