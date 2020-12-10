KARACHI: The price of gold dropped by Rs700 per tola in the domestic market on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

A tola of yellow metal reached Rs110,200, according to rates shared by Chairman of the All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Muhammad Arshad.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs569 to Rs94,693.

According to Reuters, gold edged lower on Thursday in the international market, hovering close to a one-week low hit in the last session, with its appeal dented by continued optimism for a vaccine-led boost to a global economic recovery.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,836.40 per ounce by 1236 GMT, after falling as much as 2.5% on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% to $1,841.

Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.4% to $23.83 per ounce and platinum rose 0.7% to $1,008.08.

Palladium gained 1.5% to $2,299.51.

