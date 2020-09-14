Gold price jumps Rs400 per tola in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price witnessed an increase of Rs400 to Rs114,400 in the domestic market on Monday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal increased by Rs343 to Rs98,080, according to All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

The per tola gold price had registered a decrease of Rs600 to Rs114,000 in the domestic market on Monday.

Meanwhile, gold in the international market edged higher on Monday, helped by a weaker dollar and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will reiterate its dovish monetary policy stance this week.

Spot gold was up by 0.1% at $1,943.58 per ounce by 1135 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,950.10 per ounce.

Silver gained 0.3% at $26.83 per ounce, platinum rose 1.3% to $937.35, while palladium slipped 0.2% to $2,315.29.

