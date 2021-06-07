Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Gold continues to fall in domestic market

Gold rates domestic market decline

KARACHI: Gold rates on Monday registered a decline in the domestic market as per tola price of yellow metal fell by Rs200 to Rs111,650, ARY News reported.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs171 to Rs95,721, according to All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad.

International market

According to Reuters, gold eased on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields firmed slightly, while investors awaited key inflation readings that could offer clues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy going forward.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,885.42 per ounce by 1215 GMT, while U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,887.60.

Silver dipped 0.8% to $27.56 per ounce, palladium was down 0.4% at $2,832.63, and platinum rose 0.3% to $1,165.51.

Rupee depreciates against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee depreciated 69 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the inter-bank currency market on Monday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at 155.31 against the greenback, registering depreciation of 69paisas (-0.44%) over the previous close of Rs154.62.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PM Imran Khan, British counterpart Boris Johnson hold phone talk

Pakistan

PR report says 455 train accidents claimed 270 lives in past three years

Pakistan

Fawad Chaudhry holds past govts responsible for Ghotki train accident

Pakistan

SHO suspended for brutally torturing hotel owner in Karachi

[X] Close